New Delhi: Two leading newbie heroines and a fashion designer are allegedly under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The fashion designer is said to be a very close friend of a leading male actor of the Hindi film industry. Actress Rhea Chakraborty has revealed these names to the NCB while she was being interrogated. Currently she is under arrest. Sources said that she has taken the three names of these leading actresses and the fashion designer.

Rhea is said to have made these confessions that these heroines did drugs with her and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While one heroine was known to Sushant, the other was friends with Rhea. The fashion designer was also a friend of Sushant.

Rhea has told the agencies that 80 per cent of Bollywood stars are on drugs. There are also reports that NCB is set to summon 25 prominent Bollywood stars in the drug investigations.

Rhea in her statement to NCB had accepted her role in procuring drugs for Sushant, and also handling the finances. During her statement, Rhea revealed about her involvement in procurement of drugs and financial transactions. She also spoke about her instructions to Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Showik Chakraborty.

“These deliveries used to be received by the aides of Sushant Singh Rajput. Every delivery and payment was in conscious knowledge of Rhea. Sometimes the payment and choice of drugs was confirmed by Rhea,” her brother Showik had said in his statement.

Rhea however, had told the court earlier in her bail plea that she had been forced into giving a statement by the NCB. She had also spoken publicly that she had never taken drugs in her life. She had also said that she is ready to undergo any tests to prove that she was speaking the truth.