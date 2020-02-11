Dubai: Two Indians — Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi — and three Bangladeshi players have been charged by the ICC for their involvement in the unsavoury incidents just after the U19 World Cup summit clash in Potchefstroom, South Africa Sunday.

Akash and Bishnoi and three Bangladeshi players — Md. Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan — were found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct after a few players from both sides nearly came to blows after Bangladesh beat India by three wickets to win their maiden U19 World Cup title.

“Five players have been found guilty of a Level 3 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Support Personnel … (they) were charged with violating Article 2.21 of the code, whilst Bishnoi received a further charge of breaching Article 2.5,” the ICC said in a statement.

“All five players have accepted the sanctions proposed by ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Match Referee Graeme Labrooy,” it added.

Some of the Bangladeshi players got carried away with their celebration after their historic win over India in the final. While their captain Akbar Ali apologised for the ‘unfortunate incident’, his Indian counterpart Priyam Garg felt it is something that should not have happened.

The Bangladesh players were overtly aggressive while fielding with their lead pacer Shoriful Islam sledging the Indian batsmen after every delivery. As Bangladesh approached the winning runs, Shoriful was seen swearing multiple times openly on camera.

As soon as the match ended, it became tense with Bangladeshi players rushing to the ground and most of them still displaying aggressive body language.

“India’s Akash accepted the charge of breaching Article 2.21 and has received a sanction of eight suspension points, which equates to six demerit points, which will remain on his record for two years,” the ICC said.

Compatriot Bishnoi accepted the charge of breaching Article 2.21 and has received a sanction of five suspension points, which equates to five demerit points.

“Bishnoi also accepted a level 1 charge of breaching Article 2.5 for a separate incident during the match, where he used language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter following the dismissal of Avishek Das in the 23rd over,” said the ICC.

“For this he received a further two demerit points meaning seven demerit points will remain on his record for the next two years.”

Bangladesh’s Towhid Hridoy accepted the charge of breaching Article 2.21 and has received a sanction of ten suspension points, which equates to six demerit points, which will remain on his record for two years.

Shamim Hossain accepted the charge of breaching Article 2.21 and has received a sanction of eight suspension points, which equates to six demerit points, which will remain on his record for two years.

Rakibul Hasan accepted the charge of breaching Article 2.21 and has received a sanction of four suspension points, which equates to five demerit points, which will remain on his record for two years.

All charges were levelled by on-field umpires Sam Nogajski and Adrian Holdstock, third umpire Ravindra Wimalasiri as well as fourth umpire Patrick Bongni Jele. Level 3 breaches carry a minimum penalty of four suspension points and a maximum penalty of 12 suspension points.

The suspension points will be applied to the forthcoming international matches the players are most likely to participate in at either senior or U-19 level. One suspension point equals a player being ineligible for one ODI or T20I, U-19 or A team international match.

