Malkangiri: Forest officials and police jointly conducted raids in Balimela area of this district and seized around 2 kg pangolin scales, late Monday night. Two people involved in the smuggling of the wildlife parts were also arrested. Reports said police officials and forest officials of Balimela got intelligence inputs about smuggling of pangolins.

A team comprising sub-inspector of Arkel police station Rajesh Kumar Sethi and Balimela forester Sibananda Lenka started patrolling in the area between Chitapari and Uskapalli villages.

They then saw the two persons coming on bike on that way. On enquiry, the team found 1.9 kg of pangolin scales from their possession. The duo identified as Irma Sodhi, 33, and Ganga Madkami, 24, of Uskapalli was arrested and their bike seized. In another incident, a pangolin was found moving around in Mathili forest range late Monday night. On a tip-off from one Prana Krushna Panda, Mathili ranger Basudev Nayak rescued the mammal weighing 5 kg.