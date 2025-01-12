Baunsuni: Two minors were burnt to death after a haystack caught fire during play at Balakira village under this police limits in Boudh district Saturday evening.

The deceased were identified as Krishna Bhoi of Balakira village and Krishna Urbha of Basant Bahal village under Boudh police limits.

Both the deceased are maternal uncle and nephew in relationship. A pall of gloom and mourning spread in the area after reports of the deaths spread. Baunsuni police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

PNN