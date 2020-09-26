Berhampur: In a tragic road accident on the National Highway (NH-16) at Haladiapadar Chhak under Rangeilunda tehsil limits in Ganjam district Saturday early morning, two persons were killed. Another person was injured in the mishap and is undergoing treatment. His condition is stated to be critical.

According to sources, a truck crashed into the rear of another heavy vehicle resulting in the death of the driver and his assistant on the spot. Immediately after the accident, the driver of the other vehicle fled the spot.

Local residents rescued the injured and took him to the Berhampur MKCG Medical College and Hospital. They also informed the police.

On being informed, the police arrived and sent the two bodies for post-mortem. Police have launched an investigation in this regard.

The severely damaged truck had a Tamil Nadu registration plate and was coming from Bhubaneswar and going towards Andhra Pradesh.

Notably, Haladiapadar Chhak connecting Berhampur city to the NH-16 (previously NH-5) is an accident-prone area.

PNN