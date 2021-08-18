Firozabad (UP): Two persons, including the driver of a mini-bus, were killed and 24 others injured when the vehicle overturned after hitting a divider on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway Wednesday morning.

Of the 24 injured passengers, 12 have been admitted to a hospital in Sefai in Etawah, while the rest were discharged after first aid.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Akhilesh Narayan, said the mini bus carrying labourers, was going to Delhi from Assam when the accident took place.

As the bus reached Naseerpur in Firozabad, the driver felt drowsy and rammed the vehicle into a divider.

The woman killed in the accident is yet to be identified.