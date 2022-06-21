Bhanjanagar/Balasore: At least two persons were killed while three others were critically injured in separate road mishaps in Ganjam and Balasore districts Monday. In the first incident, a youth was killed after his motorbike was hit by a speeding vehicle near Khanduru under Polasara police limits in Ganjam district.

The deceased has been identified as Kalia Jena of Ghodhapalana village. According to sources, Kalia was on his way to Polasara when an unidentified vehicle hit his bike. He was rushed to Polasara hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Informed, local police reached the spot and recovered the body.

Similarly, a person died while three others were critically injured after the car they were travelling in crashed into a roadside barricade on National Highway-60 in Balasore. Reportedly, the car (WB 16 BH 5303) was en route to Bhubaneswar from Kolkata when the driver lost control over the vehicle. As a result, one person died on the spot. The injured persons were admitted to Balasore district headquarters hospital.