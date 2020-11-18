Keonjhar: Two persons were killed Wednesday after an iron-ore laden truck rammed into a roadside shop in Suakati of Keonjhar district.

The shopkeeper and the helper of the vehicle died following the mishap. The shopkeeper has been identified as Dolagobinda Sahu.

Sources said that when Sahu was selling grocery items at his road-side shop, a truck coming to Keonjhar mining areas skidded off the road and dashed against the shop damaging it severely.

The driver fled the scene and the truck has been seized.

Traffic movement was disrupted on Suakati road following the accident.

A portion of the shop was completely damaged, a local added.

Police have recovered the bodies for post-mortem while the truck was seized. Efforts are on to catch the driver while further investigation is underway.

PNN