Patna: In a road mishap, two persons were killed after the SUV they were travelling in hit a stationary truck from the rear late Sunday night. The accident occurred close to a petrol pump at Turumunga under Patna block in Keonjhar district.

The deceased have been identified as Gopal Chandra Mohanta (33) and Dilip Kumar Mohanta (35). Both were residents of Khireitangiri village in the district. Dilip, who was driving the vehicle, died on the spot while Gopal breathed his last near Ghatagaon while being shifted from Keonjhar to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Sources said that the truck was parked on the side of NH-49 near the petrol pump. Dilip and Gopal were travelling in a Bolero. However, Dilip failed to realise that the truck was stationary and rammed into it from the rear.

On getting information, a team from Turumunga police station reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the deceased were working with a contractor firm engaged for the expansion of the national highway.

