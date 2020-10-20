Mayurbhanj/Angul: In two separate incidents of man-elephant conflict, two persons were trampled to death by elephants in Mayurbhanj and Angul districts Tuesday.

In the first incident, a woman was killed by an elephant that strayed into Palashamundali village under Rasagovindpur range in Mayurbhanj district. The deceased has been identified as Subhadra Rana (65). Subhadra was plucking flowers in the morning when the elephant attacked her and killed her.

On being informed, forest department officials reached the spot. At present they are trying to drive the elephant back into the forest.

Similarly, a farmer was trampled to death in Kamalpur village under Athamallik forest range in Angul district. The deceased has been identified as Bhaskar Bhukta.

Bhukta saw the elephant in his paddy field Tuesday morning. He tried to drive it away. However, the elephant charged at him giving him little time to escape. The animal caught Bhukta and trampled him to death.

The incident irked the villagers who alleged that forest department officials are doing nothing to save their lives and properties.

PNN