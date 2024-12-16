Rayagada: The Forest department’s vigilance wing arrested a wildlife criminal after seizure of two leopard hides from his possession while he was trying to sell those at Puruna Gate Chowk here, Sunday afternoon. The accused was identified as Reddy Koushalya, a resident of Prem Nagar at Jemadeipentha village under Seskhal police limits. Reddy had struck a deal to sell the two leopard hides under his possession. As per the deal, Reddy was waiting for the customer near Puruna Gate Chowk along with the hides.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of vigilance wing of the Forest department headed by Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Rajanikanta Mohanty and the Forest department staff of Rayagada range office conducted a raid. They seized the two leopard hides from the possession of Reddy and immediately arrested him. He was taken to the Forest Department office for questioning. After interrogation a case was registered against the accused and an investigation was launched.