Srinagar: Two LeT terrorists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Srinagar’s Zakura area, officials said Saturday.

“Two terrorists of terror outfit LeT/TRF neutralised by Srinagar Police. One of the killed terrorists Ikhlaq Hajam was involved in recent killing of HC Ali Mohd at Hassanpora, Anantnag. Incriminating materials including two pistols recovered,” J&K Police said in a tweet citing Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar.

A joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the gunfight.