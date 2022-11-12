Koraput: At least two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire between the Red rebels and security personnel in Koraput district, a senior police officer said Friday. The gun battle took place on the intervening night of November 10 and 11 at a place under Baipariguda police station limit of Koraput district. “We have found bodies of 2 unidentified male Maoists along with certain materials,” DIG Rajesh Pundit told reporters here.

Several other Maoists might have suffered injuries in the gun battle, he said. Police recovered three country-made guns, two Maoist uniforms, five detonators, mobile chargers, empty bullet cases and other items.