Kendrapara: Two minors drowned in a community pond after they accidentally slipped, at a village in Kendrapara district, police said.

The incident took place Friday at Dankari village under the jurisdiction of Rajkanika police station, they said.

The minor girl and boy, cousins, were playing near the pond, situated in an isolated spot in the village, when they accidentally slipped into the water and drowned, a police officer said.

The deceased, aged around five years, were identified as Mamuni Samal and Birabar Patra.