Paradip: As many as 12 lakh fishermen will be affected as a 61-day fishing ban announced by the state government owing to the fish breeding season in the sea came into force, Monday. No fishermen will be allowed to venture into the sea for fishing during these two months from April 15 to June 14. This was stated in a circular (Letter No3987) issued by the Directorate of Fisheries at Cuttack. With the restrictions coming into force, over 12 lakh fishermen will be affected as all the fishing harbours will remain closed for two months. Reports said such restrictions have been implemented since 2007. Earlier, the curbs were imposed only for a period of 45 days it has been increased to 61 days from 2017. The restrictions are being imposed to facilitate the smooth breeding of fish in the sea. Meanwhile, all the fishing boats as well as fishermen returned to the fishing harbours Sunday evening before the restrictions came into force.

Sources said that over 600 big boats and 200 small boats regularly venture into the sea for fishing from the Paradip fishing harbour. Around 50,000 people are dependent on the marine fishing industry, Srikant Parida, president of Odisha Marine Fish Producers Association (OMFPA) said. The Paradip fishing harbour always witnesses the gathering of thousands of fishermen but will remain deserted for two months during the ban period. In absence of any work after the imposition of the fishing ban, the fishermen will stop their mainstay for two months and return to the sea only after the lifting of the restrictions, he said.

Earlier, fishermen used to visit the sea 20 to 22 times a year to catch fish in 2005. However, things have changed and fishermen now venture into the sea 10 to 12 times a year, a boat owner Narendra Biswal said. The drop in sea visits by the fishermen is attributed to a decline in the fish population in the sea, irregular weather conditions, a sharp increase in the cost of fuel, a six-month fishing ban for mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles and turbulent conditions at the river mouth, he said. When contacted, Marine Fishery Officer Bijay Kumar Kar said the restrictions have been welcomed by the fishermen as this is the season for fish breeding. The female fish come near the shore for breeding and laying eggs. The mother fish and fingerlings will be destroyed if fishermen catch fish during this. All fishermen will be highly benefitted if the fish population increases in the sea, he said.