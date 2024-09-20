Keonjhar: Keonjhar district administration is busy preparing for Chief Minister and Keonjhar Sadar MLA Mohan Charan Majhi’s three-day visit starting Friday. It is Majhi’s second visit to his home district after taking the top post. During the visit, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi will attend several government and private programmes including the concluding day of a football tournament in his native village Raikala. According to the programme released from the CMO, Majhi will land at the temporary helipad at the reserve playground, Keonjhar at 10.40am Friday and proceed to the auditorium to attend 3rd Annual Day function of Life Savers’ Group. Later he will proceed to Raikala and attend a football tournament. He will also meet and discuss with the MLAs and MP of Keonjhar district.

After a morning walk on Keonjhar stadium Saturday morning, the CM will attend a programme ‘Chai Pe Charcha’. Then he will visit Dharanidhar University ground to attend a series of events such as mega eye camp, artificial limbs distribution camp and mega health camp by a team of specialist doctors from SCB Medical College and Hospital apart from joining a programme on climate to be held in the auditorium. The CM will briefly visit the neighbouring state Jharkhand at 1pm and on his return, he will attend the silver jubilee event of Retired Govt. Employees Association to be held at 5.35pm. Saturday at 6.40pm, the CM will go to the BJP party office to discuss with party leaders and workers. The CM will again go to DD University campus ground Sunday to attend a celebration marking 100 days of his government and will go further to Baripada in Mayurbhanj district. Ahead of CM’s three-day visit, Keonjhar Collector Vishal Singh and Superintendent of Police Nitin Kushalkar took stock of the special arrangements and a mock drill was held Thursday