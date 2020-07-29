Chhatrapur: Dedicated COVID-19 Health Centres (DCHCs) at local Ashwini Hospital, Berhampur MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH) in Ganjam district will be commissioned soon.

The DCHCs will have 150 beds each. Moreover, there will be a 16-bed intensive care unit (ICU) at Ashwini DCHC and 20-bed ICU at MKCG DCHC respectively, Ganjam district Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange informed.

Notably, the district earlier had few more COVID-19 care centres at Hinjili, Bhanjanagar and Palur, including COVID-19 care homes at each panchayat in Ganjam.

In a video message Kulange said that, “There nothing for denizens of Ganjam to get scared, as the district has ample of infrastructure for treatment of COVID-19 infected patients”.

Kulange appealed local denizens to abide by COVID-19 guidelines of the state government and also to co-operate with the district administration as well. Ganjam district administration had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ashwini Hospital authorities in this regard a few days back, Kulange added.

PNN