Bhubaneswar: The state government will create two new excise districts and five excise stations to strengthen excise enforcement activities in Odisha.

The two excise districts will come up a Bhubaneswar and Rourkela—carved out of Khurda and Sundargarh districts respectively– due to their large areas and locations, said Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra.

The government has also proposed to create five new excise stations at Tihidi, Baliapal, Bhuban, Begunia and Panposh in the districts of Bhadrak, Balasore, Dhenkanal, Khurda and Sundargarh, he said, adding, the new stations have been created considering the inter-state border and growing duplicate liquor manufacturing/brown sugar activities.

Restructuring of the Odisha Excise Service cadre has also been approved by the Cabinet. Additional 304 regular posts have been created increasing the cadre strength from 1906 to 2210. It has also approved separation of office of the excise commissioner from the Board of Revenue.

The government has created a corpus fund of Rs 100 crore for Odisha State Seeds Corporation Ltd for production/procurement of seeds and quality planting materials for the framers. It will help in increasing production and productivity of different crops benefiting the farming community of the state, Mahapatra said.

Similarly, another Rs 100 crore corpus fund has been created to pre-position and supply fertilizers to the farmers in time as per their demand, he said.

The Cabinet has approved the proposal to allow Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) to sell the entire quantity of bauxite ore meant for sale through national e-auction for the financial year 2020-21 to long-term linkage supplier at the rate of Rs1000 per MT.

Considering the interim order passed by the Orissa High Court and to avoid damage to leftover stock of bauxite, the Cabinet has approved the proposal. And, this shall be done as one time measure limited to the financial year 2020-21, he said.

The government has further decided to set up a power substation at Petroleum, Chemical and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) at Paradip. The substation will be set up with a total estimated cost of Rs 637.45 crore which includes 30 per cent (Rs 191.23 crore) equity support from the state government and the balance (Rs 446.21 crore) to be met by OPTCL through loan.

The project will also cater to the power demand of the upcoming industries in Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapada districts and industries linked to Haridaspur-Paradeep railway line, the Chief Secretary said.

The state government has decided to lease out government land measuring 25 acres under Remuna Tehasil of Balasore district free of all charges in favour of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for establishment of a satellite centre of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

The panel has decided to amend the Odisha Lokayukta Act, 2014 to remove the restrictions on re-employment or further employment of chairperson and members.