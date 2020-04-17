Ahmedabad: The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Gujarat crossed the 1,000-mark Friday after 92 new infections was reported during the last 12 hours, health officials said here. The death toll went up to 38 with two more persons succumbing to the disease. The coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat now stand at 1,021.

Out of the 92 new cases reported during the last 12 hours, the highest, 45were from Ahmedabad, followed by 14 in Surat, nine in Vadodara, eight in Bharuch and five in Narmada, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

Other districts where new cases have emerged include Botad (3), Panchmahal (2) and one each in Anand, Chhotaudepur, Dahod, Kheda and Mahisagar, added Ravi.

The health secretary said that the two deaths had been recorded in Vadodara and Ahmedabad districts. While a 31-year-old man died in Vadodara, the other, aged 55, succumbed here during his treatment.

During the 12-hour period, one more COVID-19 patient recovered, taking the number of those discharged to 74 so far, Ravi informed.

PTI