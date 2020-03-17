Berhampur: Two persons were admitted to isolation ward of the MKCG Medical College here, Monday after they turned out to be coronavirus suspects. Of the two, one is an elderly woman of 70 years age and the other an engineering student.

Officials informed that the old woman went to Mount Abu in February and returned to her village five days back. She was admitted to the hospital as she developed severe coughing problems and then transferred to the isolation word, informed hospital superintendent Santosh Kumar Mishra. He also said that the woman’s swab and blood samples have been sent to Regional Medical Research Center (RMRC) for tests.

The youth of the engineering college had gone to visit a relative in Kazakhstan. He was admitted as he was hit by severe coughing and sneezing problems. His swab and blood samples have also been sent for tests at the RMRC.

It should be stated here that a couple from Chikiti village was admitted to the isolation ward of the MKCG after they returned from Abu Dhabi. However, even though their test reports have turned out to be negative, they have been asked to stay in isolation.

So far five people suspected to have been infected by the novel coronavirus have been admitted to the MKCG. However, three of them have tested negative, said Mishra. Reports of the woman and the student are still awaited, he added.

PNN