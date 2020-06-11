Bhubaneswar: The state capital reported two more positive coronavirus cases Thursday according to the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation which gave the information in a tweet.

Among the two, one is a 25-year-old man. He is an employee of Apollo Hospital here. He had been in home quarantine as one of his relatives had recently returned from Surat. The other patient is a 67 years old man from Sriram Vihar in Nayapalli area. He had also been under home quarantine.

Both the patients have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals.

Contact tracing of those who came in contact with the infected persons is currently on. Neighbours and family members of the two have been asked to be in home quarantine. Houses close to the residents of the infected persons have also been sanitised.

There was good news too. One 30-year-old patient affected by the virus has recovered and has been discharged from the hospital. He is a resident of the Kalinga Vihar locality of this city.

The total number of coronavirus infected patients in the state capital went up to 101 with the addition of the two new cases. Currently however, there are 42 active cases in the capital city. They are undergoing treatment at COVID-19 hospitals here.

PNN