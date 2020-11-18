Bhubaneswar: BJD candidates Swarup Kumar Das and Bijaya Shankar Das, winners of Balasore Sadar and Tirtol Assembly Constituencies respectively have taken oath as members of Odisha Legislative Assembly, Wednesday.

The oath-taking ceremony was organized at the Assembly Speaker’s chamber in the state Legislative Assembly in Bhubaneswar. Oath taking ceremony of the newly elected MLAs was administrated by Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro.

Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro administered the oath of office and secrecy to the two BJD MLAs who won the bypolls from Tirtol and Balasore Sadar Assembly constituencies respectively.

While Bijay Shankar Das trounced BJP candidate Rajkishore Behera by 41703 votes in Tirtol to retain the seat, Swarup Das snatched the Balasore seat from BJP by defeating Manas Kumar Dutta by a margin of 13,351 votes.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had fielded deceased sitting MLA Bishnu Charan Das’s son Bijaya Shankar Das in Tirtol seat for the November 3 by-elections. The ruling party in Odisha also had named Swarup Kumar Das as its candidate for bypoll to the Balasore Sadar assembly seat.

Meanwhile, an all-party meeting has started at 11:00 am in Assembly, Wednesday to discuss what procedure should be followed during the Winter Session 2020 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting will also decide if the session will have Question Hour.

Notably, the Winter Session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will commence from November 20 and will continue till December 3.

PNN