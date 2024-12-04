Rourkela: Two National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela faculty members represented India at the recently concluded 9th BRICS Young Scientist Forum (YSF) 2024 held in Russia. Prof Madhuresh Dwivedi, Associate Professor in the Department of Food Process Engineering, and Prof Medha Nayak, Assistant Professor in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, represented the country at the prestigious event which was held from November 25 to 29 in Sochi, Russia. The forum brought together over 150 young scientists and innovators from BRICS nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, along with new members Iran, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia. Prof Dwivedi contributed to the thematic area of ‘Nature-like and Convergent Technologies as Drivers for a Sustainable Future,’ while Prof Nayak shared her research on ‘Human-Elephant Interactions within the framework of Digital Humanities’. Through their participation, the two scientists highlighted the vital role of Indian researchers/young scientists in addressing global challenges through innovative approaches.

Meanwhile, Prof K Umamaheshwar Rao, Director, NIT Rourkela congratulated the duo and said, “Their participation in the prestigious event reflects their expertise and commitment to advancing knowledge in their respective fields.” Sharing the joy, Prof Dwivedi thanked NIT Rourkela and the Department of Science and Technology (DST), and said, “It is a moment of pride when the nameplate of your seat (at the event) doesn’t bear your name but proudly displays INDIA. No other experience can match the joy and honour it brings. It was a great opportunity for me to talk on the topic of Nature, like convergent technology and its applications in Food Process Engineering to achieve sustainability and the goal of zero hunger.” Prof Medha Nayak said, “This was for the first time humanities and social sciences were included in the scientist forum.

Therefore, it was a moment of pride to represent India as a social scientist. I would like to thank the expert committee from DST, GoI (Government of India) for selecting me to be a part of the forum.” She said meeting fellow representatives from other countries opened doors for collaboration and co-learning. For reference, an expert committee from the DST, GoI, had selected a delegation of 12 young scientists from India. The BRICS YSF serves as a vital platform for international collaboration and innovation among young researchers, driving efforts toward a sustainable and inclusive future, a statement from NIT Rourkela said.