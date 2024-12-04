Chhatrapur: More than 20 corporators of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) have accused the municipal commissioner of serious financial irregularities, claiming misuse of funds to benefit an ‘illegitimate’ entity. In a grievance letter submitted to the Chief Minister through Ganjam Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida, the corporators alleged fund transfer of Rs 62,96,975 (via cheque number 101534, dated Nov 14, 2024) to a delisted trust. They claimed this was done without the consent of the Collector, state government, or the corporators’ council.

The corporators suspect the funds were diverted from Harishchandra Yojana, which is intended to support post-death rituals for the general public. They also objected to the installation of a statue of a former Prime Minister, instead of a deity’s idol, in a pond traditionally used for Hindu rituals, stating this act has hurt public sentiments. Additionally, the corporators alleged that despite repeated appeals from the public and former MPs and MLAs to secure project allotments before the imposition of the election code of conduct, sanctioned projects were deliberately stalled under the pretext of the model code being in effect. Concerns were raised over the non-utilisation of MPLAD (Members of Parliament Local Area Development) and MLALAD (Members of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development) funds for essential initiatives, such as pond renovations and other municipal services, indicating alleged malintention by BeMC authorities.

They further highlighted the prolonged delay and eventual cancellation of the tender for road construction connecting Lochapada and Siddharth Nagar, which has disappointed residents. Although the tender had been approved considering the area’s needs, its abrupt cancellation has raised questions about the intentions of the municipal authorities. The corporators accused the BeMC authorities of monopolistic and unruly behaviour, which they claimed has fostered dissatisfaction among residents and local representatives. They urged the state government to address their grievances promptly.