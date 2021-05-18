Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra was admitted to a hospital here Tuesday after his health condition deteriorated. Mitra was arrested Monday in connection with the Narada case and was sent to Presidency jail here in the wee hours of Tuesday. A few hours later former Trinamool Congress minister Sovan Chatterjee was also admitted to the same hospital after he complained of breathing problems. As per the latest reports, the two ministers arrested in the same case – Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim – have also been brought to the hospital.

Both Mitra and and Chatterjee have been admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital as both complained of breathlessness, an official said.

“Chatterjee and Mitra complained of breathlessness at around 3.00am, following which they were brought to the hospital. Both have been kept on oxygen support at the Woodburn Ward of the SSKM Hospital. They are stable now,” an official of the medical facility said.

Mukherjee, who fell sick in the correctional home, was also brought to the hospital for a check-up early Tuesday, he informed.

However, the minister was taken back to the jail after completion of the health check-up. This is because he ‘did not want to get admitted’ to the medical facility, the official said. Later in the day, Mukherjee was again brought to SSKM Hospital for some tests.

Following the admission of the two arrested political leaders at the hospital, a large posse of Kolkata Police personnel has been deployed there.

The four were apprehended Monday morning. The Calcutta High Court stayed a special CBI court’s decision to grant bail to the four. They were arrested and charge sheeted by the agency in the Narada sting tape case.

A division bench said it deemed it appropriate to stay the special court’s order. It directed that they shall be treated to be in ‘judicial custody till further orders’. Lawyers of the four alleged that they were not even informed about the hearing of the high court late Monday evening.