New Delhi: Pakistan resorted to heavy ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Uri sector, leading to retaliation by the Indian side in which two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed Wednesday.

In a tweet, Pakistan Army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations admitted that it violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir. Often, Pakistani soldiers resort to heavy firing along the LoC to give cover to armed terrorists attempting to infiltrate into India.

Director General of (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor claimed in Haji Pir Sector of J&K, “Pakistan Army troops damaged Indian post killing 3 Indian soldiers including a Subedar, few injured too. In Dewa Sector Naib Subedar Kandero and Sepoy Ehsan of Pak Army embraced ‘Shahadat’ (martyrdom).”

However, there is no official confirmation in New Delhi about the claims Ghafoor made about Indian soldiers killed in the cross-firing.

Ceasefire violations escalated along the LoC, in a serious breach of the 2003 truce agreement between India and Pakistan, since February this year when a Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber killed 44 CRPF soldiers in Pulwama, south Kashmir. Ever since, the ceasefire violations along the LoC have led to both military and civilian casualties.

Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had visited the LoC in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Monday, warning India against ‘any misadventure or aggression’. Last week, Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat said that India was prepared for any eventuality as the situation at the LoC could ‘escalate any time’.

IANS