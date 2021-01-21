Bhubaneswar: Two health workers Thursday developed visible adverse effects after being administered with the COVID-19 vaccine jabs.

Odisha government’s health department said that one of them was a staff nurse from Bargarh district while one was an ASHA worker from Jagatsinghpur district. One of the patients is said to have developed fever while one fainted post vaccination.

Bijay Panigrahi, State Health and Family Welfare Director said that both are stable and there was nothing serious about their health conditions. “Two health workers Thursday developed Adverse Events following COVID 19 Immunisation (AEFI). When post the vaccine administration, persons need hospitalisation then they are classified as ‘AEFI serious’. However, it should not be confused with a person getting seriously ill. Both the persons showing adverse effects post vaccination are stable now. I have personally talked to both of them,” said Panigrahi.