Bhadrak: At least two persons died while 35 others sustained injuries after a bus ferrying them from Gorakhpur of Uttar Pradesh rammed into a paddy-laden truck on NH-16 near Barikpur in the district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The identities of the deceased and injured are yet to be ascertained.

Sources said, the pilgrims, hailing from Gorakhpur locality of Uttar Pradesh, were heading towards Puri from Ayodhya. The bus rammed into a stationary paddy-laden truck parked alongside the NH, killing the two on the spot and injuring others.

On being informed, fire Service personnel reached the spot and rushed the victims to the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital. Condition of 15 of them was stated to be critical among which five were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack with the help of 108 ambulance.

Later, Bhadrak sub-collector Pitamber Samal also visited the spot and enquired about the pilgrims.

