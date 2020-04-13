New Delhi: Two persons, who had earlier been discharged Friday from a Noida hospital in Uttar Pradesh after they tested negative for coronavirus, were again readmitted after their third round of tests showed turned out to be positive. Doctors and other officials are now trying to find out why the two were discharged even as the results of their tests were being awaited.

The two patients admitted Wednesday to Noida’s Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) tested negative twice in a span of 24 hours. When they were being discharged on Friday, another sample was taken for tests. The samples turned out to be positive. However, by that time, the two persons had returned to their homes. Luckily they had placed themselves in isolation and had not come in contact with anyone.

Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, of which Noida is a part has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state. So far 483 positive coronavirus cases have emerged from Uttar Pradesh with five deaths.

Several areas in Gautam Buddh Nagar and other parts of Uttar Pradesh have been sealed till April 15 after they were found to be coronavirus hotspots. After a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, large gatherings have been banned in Gautam Buddh Nagar till the end of this month.

Meanwhile the total number of coronavirus cases in India has breached the 9,000-mark according to the latest Health Ministry update. So far 9,152 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and the death toll has increased to 308.

Agencies