Sundargarh: A special POCSO court here Monday sentenced two youths to 25 yearsin prison after they were found guilty of gang-raping a minor girl under Bonai police station limits in this district in 2014. The two convicts were identified as Hare Kishan, 25, and Prahllad Kishan, 30, both residing under the Bonai police limits. The additional district judge-cum-presiding officer of the special POCSO court Parathasarathi Pattnayak also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the two convicts.

If they fail to cough out the amount, the two will have to undergo an additional one year in prison, the judge observed while adjudicating the case. The judge also directed the district legal services authority to provide Rs 7,00,000 compensation to the minor rape survivor.

The trial of another accused in the case, a woman by the name of Sabita Dhibar will continue.

According to the case diary, the youths committed the heinous crime May 12, 2014 when the girl had gone to attend a wedding ceremony at a relative’s house in her village. The victim was accompanying the woman when the accused waylaid them and abducted the girl by gagging her. Then the two took the minor girl to a lonely place in the riverside.

There they took turns to rape the girl repeatedly during the night. They dropped the victim at her house, the next morning. They threatened the girl with dire consequences if she narrated her ordeal to anyone else.

However, the victim narrated her ordeal before her parents, following which they lodged a police complaint. Police registered a case on the basis of the complaint and arrested the two youths.