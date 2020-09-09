Srinagar: A large quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered after security forces arrested two suspected terrorists near the Jawahar tunnel in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said Wednesday.

The arrests were made Tuesday night. The operation was carried out jointly by the police and the army. The weapons were recovered from a truck coming from Jammu.

“Two suspects arrested in a joint operation near Jawahar Tunnel, Kulgam at midnight yesterday based on J&K police inputs,” the army said.

The recovered weapons included one AK-47 rifle with two magazines, one M4 US carbine with three magazines and six Chinese pistols with 12 magazines.