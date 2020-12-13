Jammu: Two terrorists were killed and their associate arrested in a joint operation by security forces Sunday at Poshana in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

“Two terrorists were killed and one associate of theirs arrested in Poshana area the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and CRPF,” police said.

The gun battle started as security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Sources said that a group of terrorists had recently infiltrated India from Pakistan and headed to south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The sources said Pakistan was sending terrorists to Kashmir to disturb the ongoing District Development Council elections.

