Kandhamal: Two youths were arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a young woman in a forest near Baliguda area under Kotagarh police limits in Kandhamal district.

Also read: Shocking! Man’s decomposed body found hanging in forest on outskirts of Bhubaneswar

The arrested youths were identified as Asit Badamajhi and Nilambar Badamajhi.

According to sources, the unfortunate incident had occurred January 29. However, the matter came to the fore Sunday morning after parents of the victim lodged an FIR in this regard.

The gangrape survivor had gone to a nearby forest for picnic along with two other women of her village. The accused are distant relatives of the victim. The two youths had consumed country liquor during the picnic.

Two of the village women could manage to return home. The gangrape survivor could not return under the influence of drug-laced country liquor, an official of the Kotagarh police station said.

The ill-motivated youths took advantage of her drunken state. Finding her alone in the forest, the accused duo later raped her.

PNN