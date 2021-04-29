Bolangir: Two youths were killed after the scooter they were riding was hit by a truck on Sambalpur Road in Bolangir town Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Abhishekh Kumbhar and Sebak Nag of Larkipali village under town police limits.

According to a source, Abhishekh and Sebak were on their way to a nearby village, riding a scooter. While they were nearing Durga temple, a truck coming at a great speed from the opposite direction hit them, causing their deaths on the spot.

The driver of the truck lost his control on the wheels, leading to the mishap, the source added.

On getting information from local people, police reached the spot and recovered the bodies for postmortem. The cops seized the truck and have detained the driver.

As the news broke, a pall of gloom descended on Larkipali village.

A detailed investigation is underway, it was learnt.

PNN