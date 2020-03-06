Kabirpur: Bodies of two youths were recovered from a pond near Kabirpur village under Sadar police limits in Jajpur district Friday. The deceased have been identified as Abhijit Upadhyay (21) and Sushil Ray (25).

The matter came to light after some locals spotted a helmet floating in the pond and alerted the police.

According to information available the two left for Cuttack on a motorcycle Thursday night. However, while driving they lost control of the two-wheeler and fell into a 20-feet deep pond near this place.

Sadar police reached the spot and fished the bodies from the pond. The cops later sent the bodies to Jajpur Town hospital for post-mortem.

PNN