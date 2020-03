Patkura: In a tragic incident, two youths drowned in the Chitropala River near Patkura Bridge under Garadpur tehsils in Kendrapara district while taking a bath Friday. The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Hassan Ali (19) and Tarik Ahmed (20).

On being informed by locals, Fire Service personnel reached the spot and rushed the youths to the Kendrapara district headquarter hospital (DHH), where doctors declared them brought dead.

The incident spread a pall of gloom in the locality.

