Talcher: A 20-feet-deep sinkhole was found on a farmland at Telisahi village under Deulabeda in Angul district Wednesday. It was alleged that improper sand filling of underlying coal mines resulted in such a big sinkhole in the area.

Sources said some locals first spotted the sinkhole on the farmland Wednesday morning and raised an alarm. As the news surfaced, a large number of crowds from nearby areas gathered at the spot to see the sinkhole.

The locals alleged that improper filling of sand after coal mining by MCL had led to the mishap. As a mark of protests, they blocked the Dera-Handidhua road disrupting vehicular movements.

On being informed, police and officials of the coal company reached the spot to take stock of the situation as well as pacify the protesters. However, no statement was issued by the coal company till last reports came in.

In December 2018, a similar incident of land subsidence was reported from two houses in Talcher town. A portion of the land measuring about 5 feet in length and 6 feet in width had caved in inside a house and later stretched to the neighbouring house.