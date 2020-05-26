Mumbai: Twenty police personnel so far died of coronavirus infection in Maharashtra, a senior official said Tuesday. Till now, 1,889 police personnel have tested positive for the disease in Maharashtra. Among them are 207 officers. Most of them are from Mumbai and Nashik rural areas, the official informed. “So far, 20 police personnel, including an officer, have succumbed to the viral infection,” the police official said.

At least 838 police personnel, including 67 officers, have till now been discharged after recovery.

The official also informed there have been 252 incidents of assault on police since the lockdown in Maharashtra. This led to 86 police personnel suffering injuries.

More than 40 health professionals, who were at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19, were also attacked by anti-social elements.

Maharashtra Police have so far registered 1,15,263 offences under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for which 23,204 people have been arrested, the official said. The police also traced 695 people who violated quarantine norms in the state, excluding Mumbai.

Various police control rooms in Maharashtra handled 96,238 calls in connection with COVID-19 since the lockdown, the official stated. The police also registered 1,322 offences pertaining to movement of vehicles without valid permission during the lockdown period. So far 72,687 vehicles have been seized, he added. seized in this connection.

The state police have also collected fine worth Rs 5.48 crore for various offences during the lockdown, informed the official.

