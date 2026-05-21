Kuchinda: The SDJM court in Sambalpur district Wednesday finally acquitted three persons nearly 20 years after they were booked for stealing gutkha and cigarettes worth Rs 52 from a betel shop.

The theft took place at a betel shop owned by the late Prafulla Sahu at Pandripathar village under Gobindpur police limits in 2006.

Police had arrested four persons from Nuniamunda village on charges of theft and another person from Kechhupani village for allegedly buying the stolen goods following a complaint lodged by Sahu.

Hemant Sahu of Kechhupani village was arrested separately on charges of purchasing the stolen items.

All the accused were later released on bail and have been appearing regularly before the court. However, the case remained pending for nearly 20 years without a final verdict.

However, over the years, the case gradually slowed down and court notices also became infrequent.

During the pendency of the case, two of the accused persons and the complainant, Prafulla Sahu, died. After the complainant’s death, the remaining accused reportedly stopped appearing in court.

A few days ago, the remaining accused received warrants in connection with the pending case.

Police again arrested Ganesh Jaipuria and Amesh Bankara for stealing and Hemant Sahu for buying the stolen goods and produced them in court.

After hearing the matter, the court eventually acquitted the three accused, bringing an end to the nearly two-decade-old case.