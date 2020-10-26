Bhubaneswar: A total of 2,003 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department, Government of Odisha said in a tweet Monday. This is the seventh successive day when the number of recovered patients has far exceeded the number of new infections. Earlier in the day Odisha reported 1,480 new cases of coronavirus infections. With the new recoveries the total number of cured patients in Odisha went up to 2,66,105. All the recovered patients have been discharged from their respective COVID-19 treatment facilities.

Khurda district continued to top the list of cured patients with the recovery of 229 persons all of who have been discharged. In second place was Angul district with 159 recoveries followed by Cuttack district which reported 141 cured patients. Other districts from where more than 100 recoveries were reported are Sundargarh (131), Jajpur (113), Balasore (104) and Mayurbhanj (101).

The other districts that also reported new recoveries are Kalahandi (91), Kendrapara (80), Bargarh (78), Bolangir (72), Puri (69), Keonjhar and Koraput (53 each), Jagatsinghpur (48), Nuapada (47), Jharsuguda (46), Nabarangpur (45), Sonepur (43), Dhenkanal (36), Sambalpur (35), Ganjam (33), Kandhamal (31), Malkangiri (29), Nayagarh (24), Bhadrak (17), Rayagada (16), Deogarh (13), Boudh (11) and Gajapti (five).

The State Pool also reported the curing of 50 COVID-19 patients. They had come to Odisha from other states and then fell sick.