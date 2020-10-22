Bhubaneswar: As many as 201 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Thursday.

While 64 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 137 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 292 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Thursday, 28,110 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 25,352 have recovered. While there are 2,591 active cases, 146 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,76,094 with the detection of 1,913 new cases, while 15 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,196. The state reported less than 2,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day Thursday.

As many as 1,109 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 804 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Wednesday tested 40,114 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 41.99 lakh.