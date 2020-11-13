Puri: In a major crackdown, police arrested the prime accused Madhab Khuntia in connection with the Guna Singhari murder case of 2012 and sent him to jail custody, informed Puri town police station sources Friday.

According to police sources, prime accused Madhab Chandra Khuntia of Hajuri lane under Puri town police limits including his aides had committed the murder of Guna Singhari alias Taluchha Bhagaban Mohapatra in August 22, 2012.

Singhari was murdered over political as well as business rivalry at around 7.30pm in front of Panchayat Jaga Ghar of Balisahi by means of firearms.

“After vacation of the stay order and on the strength of NBW, he was arrested on 12.11.2020 and forwarded to court on the same day. Now he is in jail custody,” stated a press note of the police.