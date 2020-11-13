Puri: This district administration Friday put a ban on the age-old ritual of lighting Kaunria (jute) sticks at Singhadwar of Lord Jagannath temple here during Diwali and Mahalaya scheduled to take place November 14.

In a similar vein, the Puri administration also disallowed Radhapada darshan at Sakhigopal temple in the district ahead of Anla Navami.

This was informed by Puri Sub-Collector Bhabataran Sahu Friday.

The first decision was taken to prevent air pollution caused by smoke that emanates from the burning of jute sticks which could possibly aggravate the COVID-19 outbreak.

Puri administration has urged people to offer only ‘Paya Sraddha’ to their ancestors and return home without lighting Kaunria sticks.

Likewise, the second decision was taken to prevent any probable spread of the deadly virus as a large number of devotees usually throng the temple for Radhapada darshan.

“As there is possibility of huge smoke due to burning of Kaunria sticks, the ritual has been completely banned this year to prevent worsening of the pandemic situation. COVID-19 patients as well as others will be affected by the smoke. Therefore, we urge the people to perform rituals at their home, if possible,” Sahu said.

PNN