Berhampur: A Class XI student from Berhampur in Ganjam district registered his name in the India Book of Records (IBR), Thursday, after reciting 13 verses of Bhagavad Gita in one minute.

According to his family, the boy Bithal Bhardwaj was very keen about the Hindu religious scripture Bhagavad Gita since his childhood and regularly recites verses from the book.

One of his school teachers came to learn about Bithal’s extraordinary talent and advised the boy to apply to India Book of Records. Following his teacher’s advice, Bithal recorded his recitation and sent a video to IBR authorities.

Bithal was inspired as a child by his late father. He now resides at Gajapati Nagar here along with his family.

Bithal has now pinned his hopes on registering his name in the Guinness Book of World Records, his family said.

PNN