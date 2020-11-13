Koraput: In a major crackdown, nearly 12.49 quintals of cannabis worth over Rs 1.25 crore were seized from two separate places in Koraput district Thursday night.

Also read: Sambalpur BJP MP Nitesh Ganga Deb narrowly escapes in road mishap

Acting on the directive of Koraput Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo, the huge cache of contraband was seized by Padua and Lamtaput police during routine patrolling.

About 10 quintals of ganja were seized from a truck near Badapada ghat and 2.49 quintals were seized from another truck. Lamtaput police intercepted a speeding truck during patrolling but the driver fled from the spot hitting the police barricade. As the police chased, taking advantage of darkness, the driver left the truck and managed to escape into a nearby forest.

The driver of one of the trucks was arrested and further investigation in this connection is under way, police sources said.

Notably, a joint team of BSF and Machhkund police had seized over 800kg of cannabis worth Rs 80 lakh from a pick-up van near Hanumal village in Koraput district November 4.

Koraput police had seized around 13 quintals of ganja during raids at two places in the district November 1 worth over Rs 1.5 crore.

PNN