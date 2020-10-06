Jaipur: A special court in Rajasthan’s Alwar district Tuesday convicted four men for the gang-rape of a woman in 2019. All the four men were handed rigorous life imprisonment sentences till death. The court also awarded five years imprisonment to the fifth culprit under the IT act for circulating a video clip of the incident.

The rigorous life imprisonment until natural death was for Hansraj Gurjar, Ashok Gujar, Chhotelal Gurjar and Indraj Gurjar. All of them were charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the SC/ST Act and IT Act, said public prosecutor Kuldeep Jain. He said Hansraj was convicted under an additional section of the IPC for repeated rape. “The court sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment till the time of natural death,” Jain said.

The incident took place April 26 last year when the four men raped the woman in front of her husband. The incident occurred at an isolated place on the Thanagazi-Alwar bypass in Rajasthan. The four had gang-raped the woman, extorted money and filmed the video of the incident.

The FIR in the case was registered May 2. The case had triggered widespread protest and was condemned across India.

“Fifth culprit Mukesh Gurjar, who had circulated the video clip, was convicted under sections of IT. He is being handed a maximum of five years imprisonment,” Jain said. He informed that there is one more accused, who is minor, and his trial is going on in a juvenile court.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot welcomed the judgement. He said it sets an example of how swift inquiry can lead to justice being delivered in a short span of time.

“All investigating officers, police and administrative officials in this case deserve appreciation. State government is committed to ensure no crime goes unpunished and all cases get a fair, thorough and speedy trial,” Gehlot tweeted.