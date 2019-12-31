The year 2019 has been very good for some movies of the Hindi film industry, good for some and not so good for others. There have been some small budget movies that have surprised all and sundry with their collections at the box office. The year has seen some become stars from actors while others have retained their superstar and megastar status. Strangely enough, there is no Shah Rukh Khan movie worth mentioning in the box office success list of 2019. Well is SRK then going down the hill? The answer will surely be on the wall in 2020.

Orissa POST takes a look at some of the post successful movies of 2019

War: The Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer hit the screens October 30 this year. Till now, the movie has already grossed over Rs 475 crore. It’s still running in a number of halls, so no one knows the exact amount it will earn.

Saaho: This multi-lingual movie is the only film other than War to have grossed over Rs 400 crore. The film was released in August and did a business of over Rs 433 crore.

Kabir Singh: This Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer was also a runaway success. Even though it raised controversy regarding the male-dominated society plot, Kabir Singh which was released in June grossed Rs 379 crore.

Uri: The Surgical Strike: A low budget movie that did wonders at the box office and also for Vicky Kaushal. He got the National Film Award for best actor for his role as an officer of the Indian Army. The film also did not do bad… it made a whopping Rs 342 crore.

Bharat: Well Salman Khan is a certainty to success at the box office. The movie which also starred Katrina Kaif collected Rs 325 crore.

Mission Mangal: A movie on India’s space research also garnered huge attention. This Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha film made around Rs 290 crore.

Golmaal 4: Another one of Akshay Kumar movies which worked wonders at the box office. Also starring Bobby Deol, Kriti Sannon and Rietesh Deshmukh the film did business worth Rs 279 crore.

Gully Boy: The chemistry and acting of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt made it one of the most memorable movies of the year. It made Rs 238 crore after it hit the screens in February.

Total Dhamaal: Well this movie saw the rebirth of the Madhuri Dixit- Anil Kapoor magic. With Ajay Devgn also in one of the lead roles the movie grossed Rs 228 crore at the box office.

Chhichhore: This shoe-string budget movie starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sharddha Kapoor went on to make Rs 212 crore since it hit the screens in September 2019.

Super 30: No one thought that this movie based on the life of a Bihar mathematician would evoke so much of interest. However, the Hrithik Roshan-starrer turned out to a huge hit with Rs 209 crore in its kitty.

Then there were many movies in the Rs 100 crore club. Among them no doubt is Dabangg 3 which has already grossed over Rs 100 crore in the first few days of its release. It certainly is going on strongly and is expected to cross the Rs 200-crore mark very soon.

Other movies which did Rs 100 crore-plus business were Bala (Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar Rs 145 crore); Badla (Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu Rs 138 crore); Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (Kangana Ranaut Rs 133 crore); Luka Chuppi (Kartik Aryan-Kriti Sannon Rs 126 crore).

There were two other movies that did reasonably well also. The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer ‘Article 15’ made Rs 92 crore while Student of the Year 2 grossed Rs 98 crore.

PNN