Srinagar: The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) decided Tuesday to cancel this year’s pilgrimage to the cave shrine in south Kashmir. This is in the wake of the closure of religious places in Jammu and Kashmir due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to cancel the annual Amarnath Yatra was taken at a meeting of the shrine board chaired by SASB chairman Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu here.

“Based upon the circumstances, the Board decided with heavy heart that it is not advisable to hold and conduct this year’s Shri Amarnathji Yatra and expressed its regret to announce the cancellation of Yatra 2020,” the SASB said in a statement. It said the board will, however, live telecast the ‘virtual darshan’ of the prayers twice a day.

Due to the threat of the militants, the Amarnath Yatra every year is a tricky affair. Now with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic the SASB did not want to take any chances. Every year there are a large number of devotees who visit the temple.

The SASB authorities were well aware that it would be difficult for them to maintain social distancing norms if the Yatra is allowed. Hence it decided to cancel this year’s programme.