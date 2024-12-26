As 2024 draws to a close, we look back at a year shaped by moments of both crisis and transformation, each captured in powerful images that tell the story of a turbulent year and human resilience. Through the lens of photographers, these powerful images have chronicled the triumphs, challenges, and everyday moments that defined the year. From world-changing events to natural disasters, these photographs serve as a stark reminder of the events that have defined the year that has tested the limits of hope, unity, and endurance. OrissaPOST presents a reflection on 2024, told through images that speak louder than words.

An opposition fighter steps on a broken bust of the late Syrian President Hafez Assad in Damascus, Syria, after their lightning advance forced President Bassar al-Assad to flee the country, December 8. (AP photo)

Rescuers use machinery to shift through debris on their second day of mission following landslides at Chooramala, Wayanad district, Kerala state, India, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (AP photo)

Female Israeli soldiers pose for a photo in southern Israel, on the border of the Gaza Strip, February 19. (AP photo)

Protesters celebrate at the Parliament House premise after news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 5. (AP photo)

Hindu devotees climb stairs to reach on top of a mud volcano to start pilgrims’ religious rituals for an annual festival in an ancient cave temple of Hinglaj Mata in Hinglaj in Lasbela district in Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province, April 26. (AP photo)

A participant waves a national flag after climbing to the top of a greased-pole to retrieve prizes as part of Independence Day celebrations, in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 17. (AP photo)

Children shake hands before they play a chess game at The Soga Chess Club of the internally displaced persons camp in Kanyaruchinya, Democratic Republic of Congo, July 29. (AP photo)

An animal runs through grass while fleeing flames as the Park Fire tears through the Cohasset community in Butte County, California, US, July 25 (AP photo)

A man transports an electronic voting machine on a pony as election officials walk to a polling booth in a remote mountain area on the eve of the first round of voting in the national election at Dessa village in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, India, April 18. (AP photo)

Odisha’s tableau at Kartavya Path on the occasion of 75th Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi January 26. (PTI photo)