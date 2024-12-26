Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday announced that the state government is contemplating the resumption of students’ union elections in colleges and universities from the upcoming academic year.

Speaking at an event organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Bhubaneswar, Majhi said, “The state government is actively discussing the resumption of students’ union elections in the next academic year. We are also considering reinstating the previous system and following earlier election procedures to conduct the elections.”

It can be mentioned here that no student body elections have been held in the state over the past six years.

PNN